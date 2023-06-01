‘I’m Certain I’m Not Playing Again’: Tom Brady Shoots Down Rumors He Would Play for Raiders

The sports world was set abuzz this week with rumors that Tom Brady might leave the Raiders front office and join the Silver & Black on the field as their new quarterback this year.

However, Brady says he is “certain” that his playing days are done.

In an interview with SI Now host Robin Lundberg, Brady stressed that he is not playing again.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady said. “I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times.”

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

Of course, Brady should forgive those who doubt the sincerity of his commitment to retirement, given that he retired and then unretired once before. Still, Brady’s response to Lundberg is his strongest pushback yet on the rumor that he might return to football.

It was recently learned that Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March. A revelation that caused a reworking of his contract and put his already injury-plagued career back in focus. In addition, the report brought attention to the waiver and release portion of Garoppolo’s contract that gives the Raiders the power to terminate his contract. Garoppolo still has not passed a physical for the Raiders.

Brady further emphasized his dedication to life after playing football. Specifically, his broadcast job with Fox and his minority ownership stake in the Raiders.

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and were in the process of that along with the other different things I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life – just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on and that’s a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously.”

Brady is not only a minority owner with the Raiders. He is also a minority owner with the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.