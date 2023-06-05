Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will throw out the first pitch at Washington Nationals LGBTQ-themed “Night OUT” on Tuesday, the team has announced.
The Washington Nationals will be facing off against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“The ceremonial first pitch comes on the Nats’ annual ‘Night OUT’ game, which is an LGBTQ+ event that stands as the league’s longest-running one compared to the rest of the franchises,” reported Fox News.
In an announcement, the Washington Nationals said that Pelosi will be “recognized for her long-standing commitment to fighting for the rights and dignities of the LGBTQ+ community.”
A portion of the “Night OUT” ticket sales will go toward Team DC, an organization that reportedly seeks to educate “the LGBTQ community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation.” So $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to Team DC.
The Los Angeles Dodgers engendered tremendous backlash in May when the team invited the anti-Catholic drag queen group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” to Pride Night, angering its Catholic and Christian fans. After initially rescinding the invite, the Dodgers caved and reinvited the group. Pitcher Blake Treinen has since voiced his disapproval.
“I understand that playing baseball is a privilege and not a right. My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first. Since I have been with the Dodgers, they have been at the forefront of supporting a wide variety of groups,” he said in a statement.
“However, inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith,” he added. “This single event alienates the fans and supporters of the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and professional sports.”
Treinen further added that people turn to sports like baseball for “entertainment value and competition.”
“The fans do not want propaganda or politics forced on them. The debacle with Bud Light and Target should be a warning to companies and professional sports to stay true to their brand and leave the propaganda and politics off the field,” he asserted.
Treinen then quoted the Bible, particularly Galatians 6:7, which says that “God cannot be mocked” and “a man reaps what he sows.”
“This group openly mocks Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of my faith, and I want to make it clear that I do not agree with nor support the decision of the Dodgers to ‘honor’ the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” he concluded.
