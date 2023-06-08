Anthony Bass, Blue Jays Pitcher Who Apologized for Posting Target Boycott Video, to Catch First Pitch at Pride Night

Anthony Bass issued an apology reminiscent of a hostage video after he posted – without comment – a video appearing to support the efforts to boycott Target. But it apparently wasn’t enough.

Late last month, Bass shared a post on Instagram from a creator named Ryan Miller that used scripture to call Christians to action and boycott corporations that have geared their brands toward the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

However, only 24 hours later, the Blue Jays right-hander found himself commenting at length as he issued a statement apologizing for any offense he caused.

Here is the video of Anthony Bass, addressing the media. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/p84JgPvpjt — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 30, 2023

Despite the extremely humbling nature of that complete surrender on the part of Bass, the Blue Jays were not satisfied. Because now, according to reports, they have selected Bass to catch the first pitch of the first game of their Pride weekend festivities.

There appears to be no limit to the lengths the Blue Jays will go to humiliate this man, and it looks like Bass is prepared to let them. The lesson here is obvious: Don’t ever apologize to the left. Ever.