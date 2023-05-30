WATCH: Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Issues Apology After Appearing to Endorse Target, Bud Light Boycotts

Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized on Tuesday after sharing a social media post calling Christians to boycott Target and Bud Light for their LGBTQ merchandising campaigns.

On Monday, Bass shared a post on Instagram from a creator named Ryan Miller that used scripture to call Christians to action and boycott corporations that have geared their brands toward the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

Bass shared the post without comment.

However, on Tuesday, the Blue Jays right-hander found himself commenting at length as he issued a statement apologizing for any offense he caused.

The post Bass shared specifically charged corporations with “purveying” darkness and “shoving” it into “children’s faces.”

“Here’s the reason biblically why I believe Christians ought to be boycotting Target and Bud Light and any other corporation that’s pushing the things they’re pushing,” Miller said in the video post.

“I think a lot of people make this into a political issue or they say, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal? Is it really going to make that big of a difference if I’m shopping there or not shopping there?’ Here’s what the Bible says. It tells us what to do as Christians in Ephesians Chapter 5.”

Using that scripture, Miller claimed that Christians who didn’t boycott corporations like Target and Bud Light would be partaking in the “darkness” those companies are marketing to their children.

Bass’ apology is of little surprise. The Blue Jays organization issued a quick response to news of him sharing the Instagram post by stressing their commitment to providing “an inclusive and welcoming experience for all.”

“The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all,” the team said in a statement. “The Blue Jays are proud to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month, including a special fourth annual Pride Weekend at the ballpark June 9 and 10, and demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark.”

Bass is not the only big league pitcher to speak out against the radical gender ideology movement that has taken over so much of baseball and corporate America.

On Tuesday, it was learned that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw disagreed with his club when the Dodgers chose to honor a group of anti-Catholic drag queens at their Pride Night event.

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw added. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”