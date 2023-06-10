White House Includes Social Distancing, Mask Mandate Guidelines on Invites to ‘College Athlete Day’

It is 2023, and the federal government’s COVID public health emergency is officially over. Or is it?

The Biden administration sent guidance saying that unvaccinated athletes and attendees at Monday’s College Athlete Day at the White House will have to observe social distancing and mask mandates.

However, now the White House says the guidance was sent out inadvertently.

College Athlete Day is an opportunity for dozens of athletes from all levels of collegiate athletics to officially come to the White House to be recognized by the president and First Lady. And the build-up to the event was proceeding as usual until earlier in the week when the White House Office of Legislative Affairs sent an email to members of Congress inviting them to the event, giving them logistical information, and providing COVID protocols.

The email was obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Masking Guidance: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask on the White House grounds. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times and maintain at least 6 feet distance from others while on the White House grounds.“

When questioned about including COVID protocols in the email, the White House told Fox News Digital that the information was inadvertently included. The federal government’s COVID public health emergency ended on May 11.