UFC Star Conor McGregor Accused of Rape in Bathroom During NBA Finals

A woman is accusing UFC star Connor McGregor of “violently” sexually assaulting her in a bathroom of Kaseya Center during the NBA Finals on Thursday.

According to the victim, the incident occurred during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. McGregor was at the game as part of the entertainment and to advertise his new pain cream.

According to a letter by Ariel Mitchell, the woman’s lawyer, NBA security officers separated her from her friend and corralled her in a bathroom at the arena. McGregor was allegedly waiting inside the facility and began to make sexual overtures toward her, according to the New York Post.

The woman says that McGregor soon began forcing her to give him oral sex, then slammed her against a wall and attempted to rape her.

The woman claims she escaped by elbowing McGregor in the ribs several times and then running out of the bathroom, leaving her purse behind.

She also says that NBA security kept the purse and it was “held hostage.”

After security relented and returned her property, she claims, she filed charges with authorities.

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault before. In May, it was revealed that he was being investigated for a sexual assault allegedly occurring in Ireland in Dec. of 2018.

The UFC fighter has faced charges of assault in other cases, as well. In 2018 he was arrested for assaulting two men in New York. And in 2019, he received a fine for attacking a man in an Irish Pub.

