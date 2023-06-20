Lithuanian Soccer Star Karolis Chvedukas Dies Unexpectedly at 32

Karolis Chvedukas, a Lithuanian soccer star who played for Marijampolė City, died unexpectedly at 32, a report says.

The Lithuanian Football Association released a statement explaining that Chvedukas “unexpectedly died” but added no cause of death.

“On Monday morning, the Lithuanian football community received tragic news – the Lithuanian football player, former member of the national team, Karolis Chvedukas unexpectedly died. The Lithuanian Football Federation, on behalf of the entire community, expresses its deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased in this difficult hour,” the statement read, according to Fox News.

“Everyone at the League of Ireland sends on our deep sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Karolis Chvedukas after his tragic passing,” the League of Ireland said in a statement.

“Karolis played for Dundalk and Waterford during his time in the League of Ireland and will be missed by all,” the league added.

Chvedukas made his biggest mark in 2009 as a member of FK Sūduva in A Lyga, where he scored 23 goals and helped them to a Lithuanian Cup and Lithuanian Supercup.

