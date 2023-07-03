WNBA Star Natasha Cloud Doubles Down on Comments Calling America ‘Trash’ and ‘Racist’

WNBA Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud is doubling down on her attacks on the country that has made her a millionaire, calling the U.S.A. “trash” and “racist.”

Cloud, who reportedly has a net worth of up to $5 million from playing basketball, stirred resentment after saying the U.S. was “trash in so many ways.”

Cloud made her original comment on Friday when she tweeted that “Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.” She added that “Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate.”

Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

The WNBA player was commenting on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld the free speech and religious freedom of a Colorado Christian who refused to create a wedding website for a gay couple.

On her Instagram account, she added that the U.S. was “moving backward” and added that America is a “fucking joke,” Fox News reported.

Unsurprisingly, Cloud quickly saw a lot of pushback from her posts attacking the country that made her rich and well-known. Despite the criticism, she doubled down on her hatred for the U.S.A. on Saturday, blasting people who told her to “move to Russia” or China.

“I’m blessed to travel the world for my career. I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates,” she wrote.

She went on to push the myth that U.S. police engage in murders and claimed that blacks are put in jail only because of their race.

“Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING,” she added.

“Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other,” Cloud wrote.

“America is a business,” she exclaimed.

She also attacked religious people and accused anyone criticizing her of being racist. Indeed, Cloud posted tweet after tweet lashing out in every direction and disgorging a tidal wave of hate.

Imagine having all the power and resources to be great. I’m talking about everybody eats. Then imagine wasting it on hateful ideologies. Imagine weaponizing religion. That is America. We are a hateful disappointment. That’s the truth. We have the potential to be great — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other. America is a business. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Y’all tired of me saying your racist. IM TIRED OF YALL BEING RACIST. You don’t know me or my heart. But you still hate me immediately for the color of my skin, being gay, and being a woman. This is how some of y’all were raised and trained to think. ITS WRONG. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Cloud didn’t exactly grow up on the mean streets. As a teen, she attended a $10,000 per-year Catholic High School in the leafy, far-western Philadelphia suburbs. She went on to attend the Universities of Maryland and Saint Joseph’s before being drafted in the 2015 WNB Draft. She is reportedly under a 3-year $565,000 contract with the Mystics and makes $190,000. annually, according to SportTrac.

The player has also engaged in constant left-wing activism as a player. 2020, for instance, she took the entire year off from playing basketball to engage in Black Lives Matter activism.

