John Berylson, US Owner of England’s Millwall Football Club, Dies at 70 in Single-Car Accident

John Berylson, the U.S. owner of South London’s Millwall Football Club, has died at 70 in a single car accident in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Berylson’s Range Rover was found overturned and leaning against a tree early on Tuesday, officers in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police reported, according to NBC News.

The billionaire franchise owner had to be cut out of the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to first responders.

A police investigation suggests that Berylson lost control of his vehicle at a bend in Sippewissett Road, causing the car to roll into a ravine.

No other vehicle is known to be involved, and no other person was in the car with Berylson.

Loved. Adored. We were so lucky to have you, Mr Chairman. pic.twitter.com/gsxKx089qp — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) July 5, 2023

According to Sky News, Berylson had been with the team since 2006 and became a significant shareholder the following year, Millwall said in a message eulogizing the man.

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” the team said in a statement.

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness,” the statement continued.

“He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.”

“Under John’s passionate leadership and guidance, Millwall has enjoyed tremendous success and stability,” the statement continued.

There have been a lot of tributes today, but here is a clip of John Berylson “Getting Millwall” pic.twitter.com/Eif9J9aRAm — Millwall Goals (@GoalsMillwall) July 5, 2023

“Since first becoming involved in the club in 2006, he has presided over some of the greatest moments in Millwall’s history, and his influence in providing the platform for those was immeasurable.”

“John continued to speak eagerly about the new season and his vision for the future, and any success moving forward will be in his memory and honour. It will be his legacy.”

“John revelled in the club’s underdog status and mentality. He related strongly to such values and identity and adored Millwall supporters.”

“He was fiercely loyal to all his staff, and both they and the fan base will miss him beyond measure.”

A message from Steve Kavanagh. pic.twitter.com/iwBrySFfdx — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) July 5, 2023

