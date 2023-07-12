Stephen A. Smith Blasts Larry Nassar After Stabbing: ‘Death is too Good for Him’

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith says he has no sympathy for former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar after he was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in prison.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith spoke of the attack on the infamous doctor who is serving prison time for years of sexually abusing young girls in the gymnastics program.

“When I shed a tear, I’ll be the first to let you know. I am happy he didn’t die,” Smith said, according to Fox News. “That was too good for him. I want him alive for as long as he can. Stay alive. I want him to suffer. Not the most Christian thing to say, but dammit, it’s how I feel.”

Nassar was reportedly attacked in his prison cell, where there is no surveillance camera coverage. He ended up in the prison hospital in stable condition but reportedly suffered a collapsed lung from the attack.

The injuries did not bother Smith.

“This is one of the most despicable human beings this nation has ever known. And I’m not gonna lie to you, he deserves to get his a– kicked every day. It’s not a popular thing to say, but if he was thrown to the bottom of a jail cell with the sodomites, it would be apropos, considering to what he did to all these women. Ain’t no sympathy from him this way. Death is too good for him,” Smith added.

“… Him suffering the same fate he subjected countless women to seems more than fair. Again, when I shed a tear or feel a speck of sympathy, I will be the first to let you know,” the ESPN personality said.

Prison officials don’t have a suspect in mind for the attack on the disgraced doctor.

Nassar was also assaulted in 2018, right after first being sent to jail.

In Jan, of 2018, the doctor was sentenced to 175 years in prison for his years of sexually molesting children in the USA Gymnastics program.

