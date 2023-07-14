Former NFL player Philip Rivers says he is very excited about the impending birth of his tenth child, a son.

The former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, who retired in 2021, and his wife, Tiffany, already have nine children — seven girls and two boys — ranging in ages from four to 21, according to the New York Post.

The eight-time pro bowler said he is excited to bring another child into the world and likely doubly excited that it is a boy.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years, and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers said. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

He was also happy to note that all the kids were excited to welcome another sibling.

“I think what tells the story for us is the reaction of the other children and how excited they are,” Rivers said. “They are fired up.”

The ex-player noted that both his mother and father come from families of nine children each.

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits — or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided,” Rivers joked.

The happy couple has not yet picked out a name for number ten.

First joining the league with the 2004 NFL Draft, Rivers played most of his 17-year career with the Chargers, but for his last season in the pros, retiring from the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He threw for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns, both of which are sixth on the league’s all-time lists.

Many wished the Rivers family well on social media.

Congrats to Philip Rivers on the birth of his baby daughter Clare last night! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 29, 2015

At least Philip Rivers is going to have 10 legitimate children w/ his actual wife. Knock the guy if you want, but he can feed & support 10 children. There are athletes spreading their seed having even more kids w/ separate baby mommas out there. More power to Philipe Rios! https://t.co/J5bVhnhY9X — Digital Space Monkey (@olscurfybastard) July 13, 2023

Naturally, there were quips about fielding his own football team.

@Chargers Congrats Phillip! 3 more and you got a football team. — Louis John Schwartz (@ljschwartz) October 29, 2015

Philip Rivers announces his wife is pregnant with baby #10. He can now field an entire offense with him at QB. pic.twitter.com/4igFBUQ4jt — Glue Guy Sports (@GlueGuy_Sports) July 14, 2023

