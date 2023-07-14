Ex-NFL QB Philip Rivers ‘All Fired Up’ as Wife Announces 10th Pregnancy

Philip Rivers
Harry How/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Former NFL player Philip Rivers says he is very excited about the impending birth of his tenth child, a son.

The former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, who retired in 2021, and his wife, Tiffany, already have nine children — seven girls and two boys — ranging in ages from four to 21, according to the New York Post.

The eight-time pro bowler said he is excited to bring another child into the world and likely doubly excited that it is a boy.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years, and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers said. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

He was also happy to note that all the kids were excited to welcome another sibling.

“I think what tells the story for us is the reaction of the other children and how excited they are,” Rivers said. “They are fired up.”

The ex-player noted that both his mother and father come from families of nine children each.

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits — or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided,” Rivers joked.

The happy couple has not yet picked out a name for number ten.

First joining the league with the 2004 NFL Draft, Rivers played most of his 17-year career with the Chargers, but for his last season in the pros, retiring from the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He threw for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns, both of which are sixth on the league’s all-time lists.

Many wished the Rivers family well on social media.

Naturally, there were quips about fielding his own football team.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.