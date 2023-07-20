Rockies Scoreboard Operator Uses Titanic Sub Disaster Joke Against Someone Named ‘Becky’

The Colorado Rockies scoreboard operator seems angry at someone named “Becky” and is willing to throw a Titanic submarine disaster joke at her.

During Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Astros, the scoreboard at CoorsField flashed a very strange message that seems to foretell domestic problems in the scoreboard operations room.

“Using a stethoscope to listen to the heart, cardiologists can detect narrow valves, valve leakage, and/or abnormal rhythm,” the strange message read.

“Don’t bother asking him to check YOUR heart though, Becky. That crushed Titanic sub has more life inside it than that collapsed troll cave you call a chest cavity,” the message concluded.

The message instantly sent Twitter users to ask for a wellness check of that scoreboard operator.

Someone please check in on the person who manages the scoreboard at Coors Field #Rockies (📸: @TheSuzieHunter ) pic.twitter.com/3klalFiEA0 — Barstool Denver (@BarstoolDenver) July 19, 2023

Coors Field scoreboard uses Titanic sub joke to get revenge on ‘Becky’ https://t.co/STg3hqy85e pic.twitter.com/Wyo4l4Lprg — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2023

This isn’t the first time a weird message like that ended up on the CoorsField board.

Last year one “Game Notes” message read, “Life Pro Tip: Don’t put up with anyone who is reckless with your heart. Life will be dramatically better if you don’t pay mind to any heartbreaker…. Real-life Heartbrfeaker = Tell ’em to scram.”

they haven't been okay since last year pic.twitter.com/CYEqsMCRgM — Chris Damasceno (@BrasilianFury) July 19, 2023

Another read, “Most Coloradans experience ‘Sweater Weather’ up to 6 months of the year, starting in early September,” according to the New York Post.

“Except my ex-girlfriend, who probably needs a cardigan year-round because of her ice cube of a heart. Seriously, Becky…your insides are so frozen, at this point you should just change your name to Elsa,” it said.

There have been several others, too. Baseball writer Eephus Tosser posted several such messages that have appeared on the big board.

This is the best running bit in baseball that nobody knows about. https://t.co/L9bPrmdlFj pic.twitter.com/0UDCe4L7u8 — Eephus Tosser (@EephusTosser) July 19, 2023

The odd scoreboard messages may be one of the only bright spots for Rockies fans this season since the team sits in last place in its division.

The Rockies and the Astros split a two-game series with one win each this week.

