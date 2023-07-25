BBC Reporter Blasted for Asking Moroccan Women’s Team Captain About Teammates’ Sexuality

A BBC reporter has come under fire for asking the captain of the Moroccan women’s soccer team if any of her teammates were homosexual.

Homosexual relationships are forbidden in Morocco.

The bizarre scene unfolded in a press conference before Morocco’s opening match against Germany when an unnamed BBC reporter asked Moroccan team captain Ghizlane Chebbak if any of her teammates were gay.

“In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?” the reporter asked.

Incredibly, the reporter even prefaced the question by stating that homosexuality was illegal, putting Chebbak and any of the teammates she might have named in extreme danger. Thankfully, Chebbak’s interpreter intervened.

“Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football.”

Even more incredibly, the reporter persisted, stating that the question was “about people. It’s got nothing to do with politics.”

“Please let her answer the question,” the reporter continued.

However, the unnamed reporter’s bosses saw something very wrong with their journalists’ line of questioning and apologized for his conduct.

“We recognize that the question was inappropriate,” the BBC told Sky News. “We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to blast the reporter for his “astonishing irresponsibility.”

BBC reporter starts by saying gay relationships are illegal in Morocco, then asks Morocco captain Chebbak if there are any gay players on her team (which would out them & risk their arrest). Just astonishing irresponsibility. Check Chebbak’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/AD0722y5He — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) July 25, 2023

Absolutely insane question asked by a BBC reporter to Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak at the Women's World Cup. 😳🇲 Her reaction: pic.twitter.com/LODKh4sbUp — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 25, 2023

Morocco lost to Germany 6-0.