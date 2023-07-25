BBC Reporter Blasted for Asking Moroccan Women’s Team Captain About Teammates’ Sexuality

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A BBC reporter has come under fire for asking the captain of the Moroccan women’s soccer team if any of her teammates were homosexual.

Homosexual relationships are forbidden in Morocco.

The bizarre scene unfolded in a press conference before Morocco’s opening match against Germany when an unnamed BBC reporter asked Moroccan team captain Ghizlane Chebbak if any of her teammates were gay.

“In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?” the reporter asked.

Incredibly, the reporter even prefaced the question by stating that homosexuality was illegal, putting Chebbak and any of the teammates she might have named in extreme danger. Thankfully, Chebbak’s interpreter intervened.

“Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football.”

Morocco's captian Ghizlane Chebbak and coach Reynald Pedros take part in a press conference in Melbourne on July 23 on the eve of the Women's World...

Morocco’s captain Ghizlane Chebbak (R) and coach Reynald Pedros (L) take part in a press conference in Melbourne on July 23, 2023, on the eve of the Women’s World Cup football match between Germany and Morocco. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Even more incredibly, the reporter persisted, stating that the question was “about people. It’s got nothing to do with politics.”

“Please let her answer the question,” the reporter continued.

However, the unnamed reporter’s bosses saw something very wrong with their journalists’ line of questioning and apologized for his conduct.

“We recognize that the question was inappropriate,” the BBC told Sky News. “We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to blast the reporter for his “astonishing irresponsibility.”

Morocco lost to Germany 6-0.

