Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Suffering Calf Injury

For a moment on Thursday afternoon, it looked as if the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 season had ended before it even began. Though, it appears Bengals fans don’t have to worry about that.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow pulled up and grabbed his lower right leg after scrambling out of the pocket during 11-on-11 drills. The star QB didn’t appear to be able to put weight on the leg and was eventually carted off the field.

Though speculation about the injury grew rampant because it was non-contact, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor quieted fears about a potentially season-ending injury when he told reporters after practice that Burrow had suffered a calf strain.

Zac Taylor calls it a calf issue for Joe Burrow. Here’s everything he said after practice. pic.twitter.com/mpSlkB1pgB — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 27, 2023

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that Burrow gave him the “nod” that everything was fine.

“We always give each other that nod,” he said. “He gave me a nod he’s all right. He’s a strong dude.”

It’s not an overstatement to say that Cincinnati’s entire season revolves around Burrow. The Ohio native has completely reversed the Bengals’ fortunes in his three years in the league.

The Bengals have made it to two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl under the guidance of Burrow and his fellow LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase if the Bengals can keep him healthy – something that has proven difficult since Burrow has already torn his ACL and MCL in his rookie season and sprained his MCL after the 2021 Super Bowl.