NBC sports broadcaster Mike Tirico claims that he feared having a suddenly positive planted COVID test after criticizing China’s human rights record during his comments at the Winter Olympics last year.

Tirico now says he feared that China might try and pull some dirty tricks to derail him after his criticism, Fox News reported.

“There were things that had to be said when we were in China, and we said them, right out of the gate,” Tirico said during this week’s edition of The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast.

“Our first segment of our first broadcast from Beijing while we were on the ground there was all about the Uyghur population – not all about, but we addressed it right on – the Uyghur population, the Muslim issue, and the treatment of the Uyghurs in China,” Tirico said.

“In being honest,” Tirico admitted, “I have to say, I was concerned about if my COVID test was going to come back surprisingly positive all of a sudden after our first night in China, and we made our comments about the treatment of the Uyghurs over there.”

Ultimately, though, Tirico did not test positive during his coverage of the games.

China has faced pressure from all around the world over its treatment of its minority Uyghur population. However, it has made no moves to change its policies. In fact, it has moved to make them more harsh.

