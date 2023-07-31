Daughter of Two-Time 49ers Super Bowl Champ Bruce Collie Killed in Plane Crash

The 30-year-old daughter of former 49er Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie was killed over the weekend when her aircraft crashed into a lake during an air show in Wisconsin.

Devyn Reiley, 30, was flying a World War II-era T-6 Texan training aircraft with a passenger, 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, when they crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Saturday morning.

Colliemoreno was also killed in the crash.

Offensive guards Bruce Collie #69 and Jeff Bregel #65 of the San Francisco 49ers block for running back Roger Craig #33 during the Monday Night Football game against the Washington Redskins at Candlestick Park on November 21, 1988, in San Francisco, California. (Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

According to reports, the T-6 climbed to an altitude of over 3,000 feet before rapidly descending and crashing into the lake. The bodies of both pilot and passenger were recovered from the water.

Reiley and Colliemoreno were participants in the 2023 Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Convention taking place last weekend. An event that turned out to be a morbid affair as two other aviators, Mark Peterson, and Thomas Volz, were killed in a helicopter crash later that same day.

Reiley co-founded the Texas Warbird Museum with her husband, Hunter. The museum’s purpose is the preservation of World War II-era aircraft. She is the oldest of Collie’s 13 children and has been a pilot since 2017.

Her father, Bruce Collie, played seven years in the NFL, five with the 49ers and the final two with the Eagles.

