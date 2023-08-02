Woman Who Accused Patrick Mahomes’ Brother of Sexual Assault Closes Restaurant Fearing for Her Safety

The Kansas City business owner who has accused Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ brother of sexual assault has closed down her restaurant, saying she has lost business and fears for her safety.

Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge near Kansas City, accused Jackson Mahomes of sexually assaulting her and threatening one of her employees since his arrest in May by the Overland Park Police Dept.

Vaughn told police that on Feb. 25, Jackson groped her and forced a kiss on her in her establishment. There was some surveillance video to back up her claim that became viral online.

Vaughn told officials that Jackson forced kisses on her several times, including the incident seen on the video.

The restaurant owner also said she did not consent to the sexual contact.

Now, Vaughn says that her business has suffered because of the reports. And she also alleges that she suffered vandalism that she feels is connected to supporters of Mahomes.

The Kansas City Star is reporting that the restaurant has been permanently shuttered.

Vaughn has told the paper that her sales have declined by 75 percent since her accusations were made public. She also says that her outside air conditioning devices have been vandalized, and vandals have wrecked other damage to the building.

“I feel like definitely, since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk,” she said. “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

Mahomes’ attorney has denied Vaughn’s accusations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” attorney Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

If convicted of aggravated sexual battery, Mahomes could be sentenced to up to a 55-months in jail.

