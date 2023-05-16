Jackson Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ brother, allegedly grabbed a female restaurant owner by the throat and forcibly kissed her three times, a court document says.

Jackson was arrested on May 3 by the Overland Park Police Dept. and charged with aggravated sexual battery over an incident that supposedly occurred on Feb. 25, which was reported by Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge.

A viral video appearing to show at least one such kiss was widely circulated online.

Now, court documents released on Monday allege that Mahomes didn’t just kiss the woman once. Instead, he did so at least three times, Fox News reported.

Aspen claims that Mahomes got rough with her son in the establishment, then tried to apologize and followed her to her private office.

“The woman said Mahomes wanted to talk to her, and the two went into the office, and the TikTok star closed the door behind him, according to the station. The owner alleged that once the two got into the office, he grabbed her by the throat, forced her head back and kissed her three times,” Fox reported.

Aspen says she did not consent to the sexual contact.

The woman also says that he refused to leave unless she “gave him a hug,” but finally left when her boyfriend kicked Mahomes and his pals out of the restaurant.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn previously said, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Mahomes’ attorney has denied the accusations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” attorney Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.

If convicted of aggravated sexual battery, Mahomes could be sentenced to up to a 55-months in jail.

