College Football Has Found It’s Next Big Thing: 455-Lb TCU Lineman Brione Ramsey-Brooks

Fans are starting to notice Texas Christian University freshman offensive lineman Brione Ramsey-Brooks, who just might become the next really big thing in college football.

Ramsey-Brooks is starting to show up all over social media as fans start taking a look at the 2023-24 college football season.

The young man is truly big stuff. Listed as a 6-foot-5 and 455-pound offensive lineman, Ramsey-Brooks has earned the nickname “Big Bubba.”

“I have recently discovered my new favorite athlete. His name is Brione ‘Big Bubba’ Ramsey-Brooks,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “And he eats defenders for quite literally every meal,” the fan added.

Another fan noted that the player is “going to be a fan favorite” and added, “You can’t teach size.”

Indeed, “Big Bubba” seems to be an impenetrable wall for opponents to try and get past. Video from last year’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas shows him tossing players around like rag dolls and easily stopping all attempts to get past him.

Ramsey-Brooks earned plaudits in high school and was named First Team All-State as a sophomore and ranked as the No. 235 overall prospect in Texas.

Before getting picked up by TCU, Ramsey-Brooks was being courted by Oregon, Kansas, Arizona, Houston, and Louisville.

