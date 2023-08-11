‘Long Overdue’: Dodgers to Retire Fernando Valenzuela’s Iconic No. 34

In a long-awaited move considered long overdue by the organization and its fans, the Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the number of famed left-handed pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during the weekend series against Colorado.

Valenzuela was, in many ways, the face of the Dodger franchise during the 1980s. In fact, he spent the entire decade with the team. A decade that included a Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award (the first rookie ever to win a Cy Young) in 1981 and six All-Star selections.

According to Baseball Almanac, “In 1981, El Toro took the mound as a starter, won his first eight consecutive games, threw seven complete games, five of them were shutouts, and he only allowed a total of four earned runs across the 72 innings — Fernandomania swept the nation.”

Valenzuela would finish that historic 1981 season 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA. He also threw 11 complete games, including eight shutouts, and led the majors in strikeouts with 180.

As the Associated Press reports, “Valenzuela will join Pee Wee Reese, Tommy Lasorda, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Jim Gilliam, Don Sutton, Walter Alston, Sandy Koufax, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson and Don Drysdale with retired numbers.”

Over 11 seasons with the Dodgers, Valenzuela went 141-116 with a 3.31 ERA.

“To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor,” Valenzuela said. “But also for the fans, the support they’ve given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them.”