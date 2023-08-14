Native American Group Petitions Washington Commanders to Return Redskins Name: ‘You Cannot Erase History’

A Native American group’s effort urging the Washington Commanders NFL team to go back to calling itself the “Redskins” is growing. Now, the group says that 90,000 people have signed their petition to reclaim the name and stop the NFL from “erasing history.”

The Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) began its campaign last week with a formal letter demanding that the NFL team return to using the Redskins.

Group founder Eunice Davidson sent a letter to the owners and executives of the Washington Commanders “Formally Requesting The Team Revitalize its Relationship With The American Indian Community & Rightfully Change Their Name Back to ‘The Redskins.’”

“You simply cannot erase history and target the Native American community by eradicating the name ‘Redskins’ while being an organization that fosters other Constitutional rights, including players who don’t honor the American flag and kneel during our National Anthem,” the letter read in part.

Now, the group has launched a petition “designed to promote our history, put an end to cancel culture, and #ReclaimTheName ‘Redskins,'” according to Fox News.

“We invite all Americans to stand up for the dignity of EVERY AMERICAN under assault in today’s increasingly nonsensical culture wars,” the petition tells supporters. “This ‘LINE IN THE SAND’ moment reinforces undeniable history of the NATIVE AMERICAN assisting the FOUNDING OF AMERICA, with NATIVE AMERICAN principles used by the FOUNDING FATHERS in the US Constitution – and, EVERY AMERICAN’s right to the 1st and 14th Amendment and not to be targets of cancel culture or ESG. This is not a simple left or right issue for Americans; it reaches across the political spectrum dating back to our Founding Fathers.”

“The Native American Guardian Association (NAGA) stands up for and is not only fighting back to preserve key elements of American History and the 1st and 14th Amendment, NAGA is fighting for the civil liberties of EVERY AMERICAN. Americans see they are losing their rights because of a vicious cancel culture that shows little care for their concerns or civil liberties; It is time to support leaders, brands and organizations who will stand with EVERY AMERICAN, rather than fighting against them. Join our fight and show your support by pledging your donation today!”

Then team owner, Dan Snyder, changed the name of the Redskins in 2022, dumping the team’s 90-year-old name and replacing it with the “Washington Commanders” after years of pressure from left-wing advocacy groups that had been trying to get the team to dump its Native American name and imagery.

The team’s legacy as the Redskins began in 1932 when the team was still in Boston.

