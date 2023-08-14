Rays’ Wander Franco Not Traveling with Team as MLB Investigates Allegations of Improper Relationship with Minor

Major League Baseball (MLB) has launched an investigation into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco. The posts, made on X (formerly known as Twitter), reportedly allege an improper relationship with a minor, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in a statement. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Tampa Bay did not detail the nature of the social media posts, the AP reports.

Franco did not play in Sunday’s game against Cleveland, though he did sit in the dugout. Franco was pulled from the dugout in the 5th inning.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked about his star player’s absence.

“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said. “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”

The timing of the day off, if it indeed was that, is coming under scrutiny because the promotion at Tropicana Field Sunday was Wander Franco Snapback Hat for fans 14 and under.

This fact prompted some to ask why Franco would be given an off day on the day he was the headlining promotion.

“Tampa Bay signed the 22-year old to a $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021, a deal with a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million,” the AP reports.

“Franco, an AL All-Star this season, is hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs, and is 30 for 40 in stolen base attempts in 112 games.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.