VIDEO: Spanish Bullfighter Gored in the Rectum, Violently Tossed About in Front of Screaming Crowd

A Spanish bullfighter lost his fight with a bull on Monday in a very, very painful way.

Alejandro Conquero, 28, was gored in the rectum and flung high in the air by an enraged bull as a crowd of onlookers watched in abject horror.

Conquero was stabilized at the scene and then airlifted to a hospital.

According to reports, “…Conquero suffered “a goring in the posterior perianal region, which dissects the rectum through the coccyx and could affect the external sphincter of the anus.”

Conquero’s father, former legendary bullfighter Jose Conquero, reassured Spanish media that despite the obvious violence of the act, his son was “fine.”

“Within the seriousness of the mishap, he is fine and calm… I have been able to talk to him, and he has reassured me.” the matador’s father said.

How long Conquero’s injuries will keep him out of the arena is unknown.