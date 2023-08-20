Video Shows Saints’ Jimmy Graham Running from Security During Reported ‘Medical Episode’

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested near the Southern California resort where the Saints are staying this weekend on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance after he was seen wandering in traffic.

When police attempted to apprehend him, he ran, which brought another charge of resisting and delaying arrest.

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the NFL veteran attempting to evade capture by security.

The Saints later released a statement saying that Graham had become disoriented after experiencing a “medical episode.”

“New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented,” the team said. “He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing.”

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/k3D0QiVvbN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2023

Graham is a 12-year NFL veteran with stops in New Orleans, Chicago, Seattle, and Green Bay. In his career, he has amassed 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns off 713 catches.

Graham has been released and the incident is under investigation. The Saints are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.