VIDEO: 49ers ans Raiders Fans Fight and Stab Each Other at In-N-Out Burger

Police in California say two people were stabbed during a wild brawl between at least ten 49ers and Raiders fans at an In-N-Out Burger in Santa Clara.

The fight broke out after a game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders, longtime rivals of the 49ers, weren’t even involved in the game. But their fans were out, and several of them found their way to the popular West Coast-based burger joint, where they did the same thing they used to do when they shared the Bay Area with the 9ers. They fought.

Police responded to reports of a fight at the In-N-Out at 11:12 PM on Friday. Officers say several combatants were arrested, and two people were taken to a local hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds. Police say that the person who stabbed the two victims remains at large. Doctors have not released any details on the victims’ medical condition.

The Chargers beat the 49ers 23-12.