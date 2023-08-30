Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges, 33, Dies After Double Cardiac Arrest

Larissa Borges, a Brazilian fitness influencer, died at 33 after suffering a double cardiac arrest. No official cause of death has been given.

“The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” Borges’ family wrote on her Instagram page. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.”

The family added that Larissa had “fought courageously” to the end.

Brazilian media report that Borges initially arrived at the hospital on August 20th after suffering her first cardiac arrest. The young influencer fell into a coma before suffering a second cardiac arrest, ultimately killing her.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” said Deputy Gustavo Barcellos. “The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed.”

Borges enjoyed a considerable measure of success on her Instagram page. She regularly posted fitness and fashion-themed pics to over 30,000 followers.

Her family is asking for the public’s help with donations to bring her body back to her hometown.

“Any amount, however small, will make a difference and help ease the financial burden facing the family during this very challenging time,” the family wrote.