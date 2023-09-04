REPORT: Dodgers’ Julio Urias Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in Los Angeles on Sunday night, according to TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ Sports, Urias, 27, was arrested after 11 PM near BMO Stadium, where Los Angeles FC was playing Lionel Messia and Inter Miami. Urias was then taken to jail. The pitcher’s bond was set at $50,000. Urias posted the bond and was released at 5 AM Monday morning, TMZ reports.

In 2019, Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near a Los Angeles mall. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge. Jail records show that Urias is due to appear in court on September 27th.

Urias was a vital component of the Dodgers World Series run in 2020. He is 11-8 this season with a 4.60 ERA this year.