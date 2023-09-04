REPORT: Dodgers’ Julio Urias Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Julio Urias
Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in Los Angeles on Sunday night, according to TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ Sports, Urias, 27, was arrested after 11 PM near BMO Stadium, where Los Angeles FC was playing Lionel Messia and Inter Miami. Urias was then taken to jail. The pitcher’s bond was set at $50,000. Urias posted the bond and was released at 5 AM Monday morning, TMZ reports.

Pitcher Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning...

Pitcher Julio Urias, #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on August 26, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

In 2019, Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near a Los Angeles mall. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge. Jail records show that Urias is due to appear in court on September 27th.

Starting pitcher Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after pitching out of the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona...

Starting pitcher Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after pitching out of the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 08, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Urias was a vital component of the Dodgers World Series run in 2020. He is 11-8 this season with a 4.60 ERA this year.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.