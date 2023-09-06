TCU Linebacker Calls Team Defense a ‘Laughingstock’ After Embarrassing Loss to Colorado

Johnny Hodges, linebacker for Texas Christian University (TCU), publicly admitted that his team’s defense has become a “laughingstock” after a string of embarrassing losses.

TCU suffered a humiliating defeat at the national championship earlier this year, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs by a whopping 65 to 7, giving up 589 yards. In the season opener, TCU gave up 45 points to Colorado. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Johnny Hodges said the defense needs to pick itself up and chastised those who would blame the losses on their defensive coordinator, Joe Gillespie.

“I guess you could say it’s a wake-up call,” Hodges said, as reported by Fox News. “I don’t know how losing in the national championship by 60 isn’t a wake-up call, but right now, we’re definitely the laughingstock of college football.”

“Having 22 missed tackles, having who knows how many missed assignments, making our defensive coordinator look awful. Just making his defense look like it’s a childhood kid’s defense and him getting all this slack. So, if it’s not a wake-up call, then I don’t know what it is,” he added.

To those who would lay the responsibility at the feet of TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, Hodges said that he has given the defense everything it needs to succeed.

“I know our defensive coordinator is taking a lot of heat right now, and it’s really upsetting to me, and I’m sure to other guys because he’s done nothing but put us in situations to succeed,” Hodges said.

Hodges said that the defense failed to receive Gillespie’s message, adding that their communication was “definitely lackluster.”

“It’s very, very upsetting that our defensive coordinator has to take all this slack when he did nothing but tell us exactly what was going to happen. And put us in situations in practice that mocked the game, and we weren’t able to take what he told us and bring it on the field on Saturday,” he said.

