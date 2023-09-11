‘It’s Just a Nightmare’ Jets Fans Gripped with Heartbreak, Despair After Aaron Rodgers Suffers Injury in Debut

Aaron Rodgers crashed to the turf at MetLife Stadium Monday night in the fourth play of his first drive as a New York Jet. And the Jets may have lost him for the season.

Rodgers, who joined the Jets after 17 Hall of Fame years in Green Bay, fell to the turf after being sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday.

Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case. pic.twitter.com/MQFjdPHxCX — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) September 12, 2023

The extent of Rodgers’ injury has not been publicly released. However, it is believed he may have suffered a rupture of the Achilles.

X was quick to react to the shocking development.

Watching Aaron Rodgers get carted off the sideline… pic.twitter.com/XOiatMzOqv — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 12, 2023

Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers limp off the field pic.twitter.com/9UDZ2tj1Hg — Doug Outs (@Doug_Outs) September 12, 2023

Zach Wilson after seeing Aaron Rodgers get carted off: pic.twitter.com/knYCRSq9ZG — Nighthawk (@KrikorianB15) September 12, 2023

Jets fans just can’t believe that Aaron Rodgers went off the field. pic.twitter.com/YEwmzFIGln — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 12, 2023

Looking back at the videos of Aaron Rodgers running out with the flagpic.twitter.com/KlA67foJqc — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 12, 2023

Zach wilson getting called off the bench after aaron rodgers got hurt 1 minute into the game pic.twitter.com/Hg8JVNVRoK — T (@Tesaro_) September 12, 2023

Zach Wilson took over for Rodgers, and the Jets defeated the Bills in overtime, 16-13.