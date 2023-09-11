‘It’s Just a Nightmare’ Jets Fans Gripped with Heartbreak, Despair After Aaron Rodgers Suffers Injury in Debut

Elsa/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Aaron Rodgers crashed to the turf at MetLife Stadium Monday night in the fourth play of his first drive as a New York Jet. And the Jets may have lost him for the season.

Rodgers, who joined the Jets after 17 Hall of Fame years in Green Bay, fell to the turf after being sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

The extent of Rodgers’ injury has not been publicly released. However, it is believed he may have suffered a rupture of the Achilles.

X was quick to react to the shocking development.

Zach Wilson took over for Rodgers, and the Jets defeated the Bills in overtime, 16-13.

