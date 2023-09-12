Jim Trotter Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Alleging NFL Network Fired Him for Questioning Racism in the League

Former NFL Network writer Jim Trotter has filed a lawsuit against the network and the NFL, alleging that he was fired from his job for questioning the league’s lack of diversity in head coaching jobs, front office positions, and the ranks of team ownership.

Trotter alleges he was fired for his questions about a lack of diversity and for his stories pressuring the league to open more positions to blacks, according to the New York Times.

“The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion,” Trotter alleges. “I tried to do so, and it cost me my job. I’m filing this lawsuit because I can’t complain about things that are wrong if I’m unwilling to fight for what is right.”

The league, though, is strongly refuting Trotter’s allegations and, in a statement, said, “We share Jim Trotter’s passion for quality journalism created in and supported by a diverse and inclusive environment. We take his concerns seriously but strongly dispute his specific allegations.”

Trotter has asked various league members about their lack of inclusion many times. In Feb. of 2022, for instance, he asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the league’s diversity problem.

The NFL says diversity, equity and inclusion are part of its core principles. The numbers say otherwise, so I asked @nflcommish about it. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/IJYl7EGdN0 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 9, 2022

He followed up a year later with the same question to the commissioner.

The @NFL says its commitment to diversity extends beyond the sideline and front office, but the numbers in the newsroom at the league-owned media group says otherwise. So I asked @nflcommish sbout it. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/nabWjo0SDm — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 8, 2023

Trotter also alleges that he had a conversation with Dallas Cowboys OJerry Jones about a lack of diversity in his team and was told that if blacks didn’t like the way he ran his team, they should start their own team and hire whoever they want.

The fired writer also claimed he talked to Buffalo Bills Owner Terry Pegula and was told that if blacks didn’t like it, they could “go back to Africa and see how bad it is.”

From the Jim Trotter complaint against the NFL. Note the quotes attributed to Jerry Jones and Terry Pegula. pic.twitter.com/mAQz27QxuR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 12, 2023

For his part, Pegula has called the allegations “absolutely false.”

Trotter also alleges that in 2021, he was told by NFL Network bosses he wasn’t allowed to mention Jerry Jones’ comment when he was reporting on the allegedly racist statements in emails written by Jon Gruden. This scandal later cost Gruden his job.

