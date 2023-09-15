‘Get Your Fifth Booster’: Aaron Rodgers Slams Keith Olbermann After Injury Insult

Sidelined New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rogers clapped back at leftist bomb thrower Keith Olbermann after the repeatedly fired former ESPN personality claimed that Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon injury because he wasn’t vaccinated.

Olbermann, who is plainly no medical expert, took to his social media on Sept. 11 to laugh at Rodgers’ injury and added that the NFL player got hurt because of a “failure to vaccinate.”

What one’s Achilles tendon has to do with the coronavirus vax, doctor Olbermann did not explain.

This week, though, Rodgers gave a shot right back at Olbermann.

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Rodgers was asked about Olbermann’s attack.

The NFL star just laughed and said, “Oh yeah? Get your fifth booster, Keith.” Then he added, “Bum!”

Rodgers, of course, was subjected to months of attacks by vaccine zealots at the height of the COVID pandemic because he refused to take any of the approved vaccines.

The former Green Bay Packers star, though, never backed down and even claimed that leftists who insisted there was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” were lying.

Olbermann was one of those who screeched loudest at Rodgers for his vax apostasy. After last weekend’s Achilles tendon injury, the former ESPN broadcaster posted several X posts attacking the NFL player.

Later in the Friday interview, McAfee asked Rodgers if he might be well enough to make the playoffs later this year.

“I’m not gonna make any of those statements. I don’t feel like that’s fair to myself,” he said. But he added, “anything is possible.”

