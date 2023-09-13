Keith Olbermann, who traded in his ESPN anchor role to become an unapologetic left-wing troll, publicly mocked New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he endured a season-ending injury.

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the Jets’ game against the Buffalo Bills, which will likely put him out for the season. Given that Aaron Rodgers famously opposed the NFL’s vaccine mandate, Keith Olbermann used the injury as an opportunity to display a little schadenfreude.

“Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,” Olbermann posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Olbermann also responded to an X message from the Jets lamenting Rodgers’ injury.

“Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you’ve made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12,” the team said.

“Define ‘any,'” said Olbermann in response.

As noted by the New York Post, Olbermann “also enjoyed a post by Ari Meirov, who posted the electric atmosphere at MetLife Stadium when Rodgers ran onto the field holding the American flag before the start of Week 1.”

Aaron Rodgers faced intense scrutiny in 2021 when he refused the coronavirus vaccine – a decision he did not regret and doubled down on during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

“They’re trying to shame and out and cancel all of us not vaccinated people, call us selfish. I mean, that’s the propaganda line, too, that you’re selfish for making a decision that’s in the best interest of your body,” he said at the time.

“That this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated is a total lie,” he exclaimed.

Rodgers further blasted the media for lying about his personal health decisions.

“To just say that [the vaccines are] a blanket for all that ails you, in my opinion, is wrong and reckless. And for the media out there taking shots at me, if you don’t know my story, well, now you do,” he exclaimed. “So, quit lying about me, and personal health decisions, in my opinion, should be private.”

Rodgers explained that he studied the vaccines extensively and discovered an ingredient that would have allegedly caused him an allergic reaction. Though he settled on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the shot was pulled from distribution over clotting issues.

“Rodgers added that the ‘immunization protocol’ he found that could ‘best protect myself and my teammates’ was a long-term protocol that involved multiple months of treatment,” Breitbart News reported.

