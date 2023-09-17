WATCH: Broncos’ Kareem Jackson Ejected After Vicious Hit on Commanders’ Logan Thomas

In what is becoming a disturbing trend, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson knocked an opposing receiver out of a game for the second week in a row.

As the Commanders were knocking on the door of the end zone in what would eventually become a successful comeback effort, Jackson launched himself at the head of Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in an attempt to separate him from the ball.

Thomas somehow managed to hold onto the ball but left the game with a concussion and did not return. Jackson was ejected from the game. Last week, Jackson made headlines again when he gave Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers a concussion on a similarly vicious hit.

Kareem Jackson's hit on Jakobi Meyers in Week 1. Jackson was fined $14,819, and Meyers missed Week 2 with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/dXM8asI9ck — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 17, 2023

It’s unclear if Jackson believes he’s a time traveler and that it’s actually 1993, and his name is Steve Atwater. Or, if he’s just trying to get suspended. He’s clearly not a time traveler, but if he takes another Quantum Leap at another receiver’s head, he will likely be suspended.