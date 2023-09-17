WATCH: Broncos’ Kareem Jackson Ejected After Vicious Hit on Commanders’ Logan Thomas

In what is becoming a disturbing trend, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson knocked an opposing receiver out of a game for the second week in a row.
As the Commanders were knocking on the door of the end zone in what would eventually become a successful comeback effort, Jackson launched himself at the head of Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in an attempt to separate him from the ball.
Source: NFL will be reviewing and discussing Monday whether Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson should be disciplined for this hit on Commanders’ TE Logan Thomas one week after Jackson was fined $14,189 for his hit on Jakobi Meyers that left the Raiders’ WR with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/XOJUrZUFXZ
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023
Thomas somehow managed to hold onto the ball but left the game with a concussion and did not return. Jackson was ejected from the game. Last week, Jackson made headlines again when he gave Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers a concussion on a similarly vicious hit.
Kareem Jackson's hit on Jakobi Meyers in Week 1. Jackson was fined $14,819, and Meyers missed Week 2 with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/dXM8asI9ck
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 17, 2023
It’s unclear if Jackson believes he’s a time traveler and that it’s actually 1993, and his name is Steve Atwater. Or, if he’s just trying to get suspended. He’s clearly not a time traveler, but if he takes another Quantum Leap at another receiver’s head, he will likely be suspended.
