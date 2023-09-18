VIDEO: Browns’ Nick Chubb Carted Off the Field After Suffering Grisly Knee Injury

The promising start to the Cleveland Browns season seemed to come apart on Monday Night Football as star running back Nick Chubb went crashing to the turf in Pittsburgh with an injury so gruesome that ESPN would not show the replay.

Chubb’s knee bent most unnaturally after Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in for a hit on the Cleveland running back’s legs at the 3-yard line with 14:14 left in the first half.

For the same reason, ESPN neglected to show the replay, it is advised that you not watch the video of the injury if you are even the slightest bit squeamish.

The Browns immediately ruled Chubb out for the remainder of the game. The crowd in Pittsburgh gasped as the replay was showing in the stadium. To the crowd’s credit, they also stood and cheered as Chubb was carted off the field.

In 2015, when Chubb was playing at Georgia, he tore the MCL, PCL, and ACL in the same knee in a game against Tennessee. Sports doctor David Chao took to X and pronounced the injury a “left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury.”

WARNING: graphic#NickChubb with left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9NONMbvPkd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 19, 2023

History of previous ligament tear too. pic.twitter.com/o0jLnGMXul — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 19, 2023

No official word has been released on the extent of Chubb’s injury.