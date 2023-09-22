NFL Rules Trent Williams’ Punch Wasn’t ‘Flagrant’ for Ejection or Fine

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams appears to have caught a break from the NFL after his “punch” at Giants player A’Shawn Robinson just before halftime on Sunday was deemed not “flagrant” enough for punishment.

Williams lashed out at Robinson during the second quarter, delivering what some fans thought was a “closed fist” punch to Robinson’s face guard. But he was not ejected for the act.

Some angles of the outburst seem to show that Williams punched Robinson:

Trent Williams just punched A'Shawn Williams in the face lmao pic.twitter.com/TgaxaZJ5fX — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 22, 2023

However, the NFL decided that there wasn’t enough evidence in the various video angles to prove that Williams actually delivered a closed fist punch, an act that would be an offense worthy of a fine.

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson chimed in, saying after the game that they determined that Williams did not commit an ejection-worthy offense.

“When we have a flag thrown on the field for unnecessary roughness, members of the officiating department are able to review available video, Rule 19, to determine if there is a flagrant action that should result in a disqualification,” Anderson said, according to Fox Sports.

“We ended up looking at the video we had available to us, and we just didn’t see anything that rose to the level of flagrant, which is the standard that we have to apply to disqualify the player,” Anderson added.

Ultimately, officials decided that Williams’s strike did not ” rise to the level of flagrant.”

“In the video that we ended up reviewing, and in a lot of these primetime games, there is often a whole lot of camera angles, from the ones that we looked at, we just felt that it didn’t rise to the level of flagrant,” Anderson explained.

“We couldn’t confirm that 100 percent from the standpoint of was it truly a closed fist with a strike, we just couldn’t determine that,” he added.

“It’s a lot of tempers flaring out there. It’s a competitive game, sometimes things boil over a little bit,” Anderson concluded. “It was a love tap. It wasn’t that hard.”

The NFL is not expected to fine Williams, either.

Williams still came in for much criticism on social media:

Trent Williams has serious problems with self control. Swung on a Giants lineman tonight and also did this 👇 pic.twitter.com/PXBHz5mDTL — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) September 22, 2023

Never forget when Trent Williams CLOCKED Richard Sherman about 10 years ago. Guess who’s on the halftime show panel? Richard Sherman. pic.twitter.com/XjSmfwGY0z — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) September 22, 2023

I’m not sure how Trent Williams wasn’t ejaculated for this pic.twitter.com/m602BxDsY2 — Dom 🇹 (@itsdomyoutube) September 22, 2023

I'm asking nicely @NFLOfficiating how was Trent Williams not ejected? pic.twitter.com/9Kj1zBTJgE — The Hub (NYG 1-1)🇾🇺🇲➐ (@TheHub_YT) September 22, 2023

