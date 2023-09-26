Chiefs-Bears Game Gets Enormous Ratings Fueled by Surge in Female Viewers

Sunday’s Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs game earned blockbuster ratings, fueled in large part by female viewers who tuned in to see pop star Taylor Swift in attendance at the game.

Ratings data shows that the game took a sizable upswing as “Swifties” tuned in, hoping to catch a glance of the singer sitting up in a suite as she attended the game, according to USA Today.

The Chiefs-Bears game was the highest-rated NFL game of the week for women across three age groups from 12 to 49 years of age. FOX Sports reported the game was first in females 12-17, 18-34 and 18-49. The broadcast was also the week’s top game, earning 24.3 total viewers.

Swift has been dating the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, and the coupling is new enough to have Swifties eagerly lapping up any news, video, or photos of the couple.

Swift was seen during the broadcast sitting in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna.

As USA Today also noted, sales of Kelce’s no. 87 Chiefs jersey have also seen an upsurge in sales as Swifties break out their pocketbooks to celebrate their heartthrob’s new beau.

Swift’s appearance at the game also got to the hearts of a group of left-wing activists who want to strip Native American names and imagery from sports teams, too.

After seeing Swift at the game, a group calling itself Not In Our Honor pleaded with the uber-leftist singer to join their crusade to memory hole Native American history connected to sports.

