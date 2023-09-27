California Football Coach Arrested, Charged with Punching and Knocking Out 14-Yr-Old Player

A California youth football coach was arrested and accused of punching a 14-year-old player and knocking him out during a game on Saturday.

The coach, Eibylardo Funes, 50, was arrested by the Murrieta, California, Police Department on Sept. 23 after an incident on the field as the Perris Panthers faced the Murrieta Broncos at Vista Murrieta High School, the New York Post reported.

According to witnesses, a scuffle broke out between parents and coaches during the local youth league game, and police say that at one point, Funes struck a teenage Broncos player.

The teen’s mother, Neenah Kaowili, claimed on her Instagram page that her son was knocked unconscious for 2 minutes. She also says he suffered a seizure from the blow.

“Why is this person a Coach? Why is he allowed to be in the presence of children if this is what he is capable of!” Kaowil wrote on Instagram. She also alleged that the coach yelled “I’ll Kill You” at her son.

Kaowil additionally alleges that Funes has still not apologized for the incident.

“They feel my son does NOT deserve an apology!!!” Kaowili railed.

The infuriated parent added that her son was sent to the hospital after the assault.

Funes was released from jail on Sunday after posting a $35,000 bail, which also sent Kaowil fuming on her Instagram account.

The arrested coach has been suspended from coaching pending a determination by the youth league and further court actions.

