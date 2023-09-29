Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin to Appear in 1st Regular Season Game Since Collapse

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is reportedly set to appear in his first regular season game Sunday since he collapsed with a cardiac arrest in January 2023.

According to Bleacher Report, the way for Hamlin to get back on the field during the coming game was cleared after a knee injury caused the team to rule out starting safety Jordan Poyer for Week 4. Primary backup Taylor Rapp will fill the starting role alongside Micah Hyde.

The opportunity to hit the field for the first time this season will mark the completion of Hamlin’s campaign to return from near death to resume his playing career.

Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field during the Bills Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. He nearly died and twice had to be revived, once right there on the field and a second time after being sent to the hospital.

Hamlin quickly recovered and was fully cleared to play pro football again in April.

By July, he was already in pads and hitting the Bills’ practices.

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. #INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

“What a challenge, who can say they get to face their fears like this in front of the entire world,” Hamlin told reporters in August. “It was a good step in the right direction as far as internally for myself.”

