Trevor Bauer Reveals Texts, Videos After Reaching Settlement with Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

Trevor Bauer, former Major League Baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has reached a settlement agreement with the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2021.

“Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today,” attorneys Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley said in a statement on Monday.

Bauer had been placed on leave from the Dodgers in 2021 after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her twice on two different occasions at his home in Pasadena. She said that the encounters began consensual before turning violent; Bauer maintains that the encounter always remained consensual. Prosecutors declined to file charges against him in 2022. He later sued her to clear his name, and she countersued. The settlement has no money exchange between them, though the woman will reportedly receive a $300,000 payout from her insurance company.

“Bauer was suspended an unprecedented 324 games by Major League Baseball, a ban reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator in December 2022. After Bauer’s suspension ended, the Dodgers cut him, and no team picked him up. He now plays in Japan,” noted the Associated Press.

In a video statement on Monday, Bauer said that he had paid significantly more legal fees than the woman, adding that he only sued her to gather the appropriate evidence that would clear his name, including past text exchanges and video that she took of herself the morning after their allegedly violent encounter in which she appeared unharmed.

“Quite frankly, regardless of the outcome in court, I’ve paid significantly more in legal fees than (the accuser) could ever pay me in her entire life, and I knew that would be the case going in,” Bauer said. “But the lawsuit was never about the money for me. It was the only way for me to obtain critical information to clear my name.”

“Now, over the last two years, I’ve been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting, but hopefully, this is the last time I have to do so, as I’d prefer to just remain focused on doing my job, winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world,” he continued. “So today, I’m happy to be moving on with my life.”

Bauer still faces another accusation from an Arizona woman, who claims he held a knife to her throat and impregnated her while passed out. Bauer was never arrested or charged. He also countersued the woman of faking a pregnancy to extort him.

2 years later and I can finally talk about this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o6jFqMzY05 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) October 2, 2023

