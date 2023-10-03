Aaron Rodgers Takes a Jab at Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend, Calls Travis Kelce ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Over Vaccine Pitchman Deal

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce over Kelce’s new job as a pitchman for the latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Jets star, who is on the disabled list thanks to a torn Achilles, appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, and as he was praising the Jets for their game against the Chiefs, Rodgers added a shot at Kelce, calling him “Mr. Pfizer.”

“I think there’s some sentiment that there’s some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well,” Rodgers said. “Pat didn’t have a crazy game, and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have a crazy impact game.”

"Our defense played really well and Mr. Pfizer didn't have a crazy impact on the game" 😂@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AGzbcRFjdi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023

The hosts of the show did not dwell on the jab about the jab, but Rodgers continued with his analysis of his team’s efforts with a big grin on his face, nonetheless.

Rodgers, of course, is infamous among vaccine fans for having rejected the idea of taking any of the various coronavirus vaccines, even at the height of COVID hysteria when it had the potential of becoming a serious issue for his pro football career.

Kelce went the opposite way on the vaccine, though. And last month, Kelce took heat for signing on with Big Pharmaceutical company Pfizer to push its newest vaccine in a campaign called “Two Things at Once,” an effort to convince people to get both the latest COVID vaccine and this season’s flu shot simultaneously.

TRENDING: #Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is receiving strong BACKLASH from fans after posting on his IG a sponsored video of him receiving his 4th shot/vaccine from Pfizer after saying initially he was reluctant to get vaccinated and now he is urging everyone to get it. pic.twitter.com/sMEFjKlIrC — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 24, 2023

