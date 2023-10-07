GWINN: Shedeur Sanders Taunts Arizona State Student Section by Flashing His Gold Watch After Colorado Win

If you weren’t already completely fed up with the antics of Deion Sanders’ children, you probably will be after watching this.

The Colorado Buffaloes got their first win in three weeks on Saturday by knocking off the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road. Good for them. They got a win. Sure, it was against the worst team in the Pac-12 and they barely won the game, probably not something worth beating your chest about. But, good on Colorado for getting the win.

Here’s what’s much less good.

After Colorado kicker Alejandro Mata nailed a 43-yard game-winning field goal to finally seal the deal for the Buffs, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders decided to celebrate by running to the Arizona State student section and taunting them. At first, it looked like Sanders was flexing towards the students. However, upon closer inspection, we see that Sanders is flashing his gold watch at the Sun Devil fans.

Commenters on X were quick to point out the obnoxious behavior.

Lmao insane behavior pic.twitter.com/bg3XQASlV0 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 8, 2023

OK, this is officially getting obnoxious. You're flexing on the Arizona State student section after beating the worst team in the Pac-12? Come on, now… https://t.co/HONyRyJufg — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 8, 2023

Flexin after barely beating a 1 win party school …this is hilariously pathetic — дmэяicДи Ivди🇺🇸 (@IvanVikktor) October 8, 2023

He barely beat an unranked ASU team😂😂 — Patty Joe (@Patty_Joe3) October 8, 2023

Deion Sanders has consistently preached holding his players to a high standard of respect and character going back to his days at Jackson State. Where is any of that in this video?

And let’s not forget the video the University of Oregon football team put out of Sanders’ other son, Shilo, and other Colorado players engaging in disgusting and threatening behavior before they were thrashed by the Ducks two weeks ago.

Oregon just released a 5-minute recap of their win over Colorado. Colorado was talking CRAZY before the game. pic.twitter.com/HyyJJXaWz6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2023

Sanders has done a heck of a job selling himself as a Christain-focused coach with a goal of developing players with high character. There’s absolutely nothing in the character or conduct of his team – including his own sons – to suggest that’s anything more than talk.