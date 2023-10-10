Bob Costas Saves Restaurant Diner’s Life with Heimlich Maneuver

If you’re ever choking in a restaurant, and let’s hope that never happens, Bob Costas sounds like a good man to have around.

According to Page Six, the legendary sportscaster was out getting dinner when he noticed a fellow diner choking. The 71-year-old sprung into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the individual, saving his life.

“Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal,” Costas’ rep told Page Six.

“He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation.”

Costas, 71, still calls games occasionally on MLB Network but does not appear regularly.

This apparently has left him more time to patrol the streets performing random acts of heroism.