Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Says Obama and Biden ‘Created The Crap’ in Gaza

Bruce Pearl
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who is Jewish, accused Barack Obama and Joe Biden of helping to create the situation that fostered the horrendous terror attack on Israel last weekend.

Speaking to Outkick’s Don’t @ Me podcast, Pearl raged that the Palestinians’ Jihad was “funded” by the U.S. taxpayer, Fox News reported.

Pearl added that Obama and Biden were “well-intentioned” in trying to “balance the scales of power in the Middle East.”

But the coach insisted it was a mistake that “led to terrorism.”

Pearl blasted Obama and Biden, saying, “They’ve emboldened them, they’ve empowered them, and they’ve enriched them.”

The coach also praised Donald Trump for reversing the Obama/Biden trend.

“Trump comes in, and I know some people don’t like Donald Trump because he tweets or he’s not presidential, but his policies were spot on,” Pearl told Outkick’s Dan Dakich.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after delivering remarks at a rally hosted by Club 47 USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after delivering remarks at a rally hosted by Club 47 USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on October 11, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

“He comes in and says, wait a second, there’s pay to slay? Wait a second, so Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, they’re actually taking money, and if you kill a Jew or murder a Jew or you do this suicide mission, they’re going to take care of your family and pay? This is ridiculous. We’re not funding that. And he cut it off. He cut off Iran.”

Pearl added, “Not since World War II has the world been this dangerous,” and said that Israel is in a fight for survival.

“I don’t like to be divided, but here’s the deal, if Iran wants to call out Israel and for the destruction of Israel, and they’ve been saying it since 1979 when the Shah was removed, I take them at their word for it…” he said. “This is a Holocaust, this is a crime, and now what’s about to take place has nothing to do with revenge. This is not about revenge. What Israel must do now is nothing about revenge, it’s about survival.”

Israeli soldiers continue to search for ID and belongings among the cars and tents at the Supernova Music Festival site where hundreds were killed...

Israeli soldiers continue searching for ID and belongings among the cars and tents at the Supernova Music Festival site. Hundreds were killed and dozens taken by Hamas militants near the border with Gaza on October 12, 2023, in Kibbutz Re’im, Israel. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

So far, more than 2,000 Israeli civilians have been declared dead due to the Palestinian attack. About 27 of those are Americans, a number that keeps climbing as more victims are identified.

