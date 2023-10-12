Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Says Obama and Biden ‘Created The Crap’ in Gaza

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who is Jewish, accused Barack Obama and Joe Biden of helping to create the situation that fostered the horrendous terror attack on Israel last weekend.

Speaking to Outkick’s Don’t @ Me podcast, Pearl raged that the Palestinians’ Jihad was “funded” by the U.S. taxpayer, Fox News reported.

Pearl added that Obama and Biden were “well-intentioned” in trying to “balance the scales of power in the Middle East.”

But the coach insisted it was a mistake that “led to terrorism.”

Pearl blasted Obama and Biden, saying, “They’ve emboldened them, they’ve empowered them, and they’ve enriched them.”

The coach also praised Donald Trump for reversing the Obama/Biden trend.

“Trump comes in, and I know some people don’t like Donald Trump because he tweets or he’s not presidential, but his policies were spot on,” Pearl told Outkick’s Dan Dakich.

“He comes in and says, wait a second, there’s pay to slay? Wait a second, so Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, they’re actually taking money, and if you kill a Jew or murder a Jew or you do this suicide mission, they’re going to take care of your family and pay? This is ridiculous. We’re not funding that. And he cut it off. He cut off Iran.”

Pearl added, “Not since World War II has the world been this dangerous,” and said that Israel is in a fight for survival.

“I don’t like to be divided, but here’s the deal, if Iran wants to call out Israel and for the destruction of Israel, and they’ve been saying it since 1979 when the Shah was removed, I take them at their word for it…” he said. “This is a Holocaust, this is a crime, and now what’s about to take place has nothing to do with revenge. This is not about revenge. What Israel must do now is nothing about revenge, it’s about survival.”

So far, more than 2,000 Israeli civilians have been declared dead due to the Palestinian attack. About 27 of those are Americans, a number that keeps climbing as more victims are identified.

