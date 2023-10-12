Lakers star LeBron James is facing a backlash from his far-left fans for denouncing Palestinians’ terror attacks on Israel.

In a statement made Wednesday in conjunction with SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, James condemned the Hamas attack, which has now claimed over 1,300 Israeli lives, including at least 22 Americans and counting.

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable,” the statement posted to Instagram and X read. “The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its form.”

“We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism,” it added.

Many of James’ fans did not appreciate the condemnation of the Hamas terrorists and slammed James in X replies.

Lebron after making that statement pic.twitter.com/oJg8aAX4OS — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) October 12, 2023

someone is telling these celebrities they have to support israel or they lose their career im convinced — StaticMMIV (@StaticMMIV) October 12, 2023

Celebrities are fully aware that Jews control every industry they’re in and saw what happened to Ye so they didn’t need to be told a thing — Anti-Rigger Ronald (@EDMacGarvey) October 12, 2023

Another posted a cutting video of Malcolm X calling black comedians and athletes “puppets and clowns” who “say exactly what they know that the white man wants to hear.”

Malcolm X talks about Lebron James pic.twitter.com/fLaftq7DTt — Halal Nation © (@HalalNation_) October 12, 2023

