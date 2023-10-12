‘What the White Man Wants to Hear’: LeBron James Faces Intense Backlash After Denouncing Attacks on Israel

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the press after Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges …
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Lakers star LeBron James is facing a backlash from his far-left fans for denouncing Palestinians’ terror attacks on Israel.

In a statement made Wednesday in conjunction with SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, James condemned the Hamas attack, which has now claimed over 1,300 Israeli lives, including at least 22 Americans and counting.

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable,” the statement posted to Instagram and X read. “The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its form.”

“We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism,” it added.

Many of James’ fans did not appreciate the condemnation of the Hamas terrorists and slammed James in X replies.

Another posted a cutting video of Malcolm X calling black comedians and athletes “puppets and clowns” who “say exactly what they know that the white man wants to hear.”

