Floyd Mayweather to Send Aid, Bulletproof Vests to Israel on His Private Plane

Superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather will send his private jet, Air Mayweather, to “deliver food and other supplies, including bullet-proof vests” to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Los Angeles Magazine reported Tuesday.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” Mayweather posted to social media Monday, and shared beautiful pictures from his 2022 trip to the country. Mayweather took a “surprise” trip to Israel after his November 13, 2022, exhibition fight against Deji Olatunji in Dubai, UAE.

The magazine explained more about the philanthropic cargo, saying that Mayweather is “putting his money where his mouth and his heart is”:

A rep for the professional fighter tells Los Angeles that the jet is being loaded for the flight this week, and is expected to arrive this weekend with “equipment that will be handed out personally by his pilots,” A.J.Ramey, Chris Javier, Sam Kniskern and Freeman Blakney — a roster featuring U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veterans.

The boxer condemned the weekend terror attacks in Israel by “Hamas terrorists,” calling the reports of kidnappings “horrific war crimes,” and saying, “God Bless Israel”:

I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!

Mayweather followed with a second post Tuesday, saying:

I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!

During Mayweather’s 2022 trip to Israel, the boxer delighted surprised fans at the Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, and attended “a basketball match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv.”

Floyd Mayweather walked through the Jerusalem shuk last night in the crossover I didn't see coming. pic.twitter.com/WX8mpxcjYk — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) November 20, 2022

WATCH — Fans greet Floyd Mayweather during 2022 visit to Israel:

Mayweather also used his resources for good in August during the Maui wildfires, when he helped 70 families with hotels, flights to safety, and clothes from H&M.