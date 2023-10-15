Logan Paul Wins by Disqualification After Dillon Danis Pushed Past Ref to Continue the Attack

The bout between Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis ended in a disqualification when Danis ignored the ref and rushed after Paul to keep up the attack in the ring during a fight Paul dominated from the start.

The fight was contentious throughout, and the disqualification was preceded by security guards jumping into the ring to keep Paul and Danis separated.

Paul dominated during the first five rounds, according to Fox News, with Paul landing 82 punches, while Danis only achieved nine hits in return.

In round six, Danis attempted to get Paul in a guillotine chokehold, but the YouTube star easily got out of it and threw several jabs that sent Danis to the mat. But when Danis got back up, the ref attempted to keep the two fighters separated. But Danis was not in a compliant mood.

Danis pushed past the ref and went after Paul, and the Youtuber was walking away.

That caused a contingent of security guards to jump in the ring to keep the two apart. But as the two security teams jostled with each other, officials disqualified Danis for his refusal to heed the ref.

"He threw more punches at the security guards than he did in this fight" 😭 pic.twitter.com/XQmKlAlUg1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 14, 2023

Despite the disqualification, Paul held the unanimous lead up to the point that the security guards got involved.

Danis and Paul have been at each other’s throats on social media for months before Saturday’s bout.

The MMA fighter had been hit with a lawsuit after a social media campaign of trolling Paul with racy photos and videos of his fiancee, Nina Agdal.

In Sept., Agdal filed a $150,000 lawsuit against Dillon, claiming Danis violated a federal law prohibiting sharing intimate images. She has also been granted a restraining order, which prevents Danis from posting any more pictures and videos of Agdal.

Danis responded to the lawsuit by attacking Paul again, calling him a “coward” and a “straight-up rat” for letting his fiancee file the lawsuit.

Paul shot back, writing, “Translation: Predator commits federal crime in pursuit of stalking and harassing woman he’s never met & is upset he’s held accountable!”

Danis defended his attacks on Agdal, saying that she is fair game and that he is just trying to “promote the fight” he and Paul had planned.

Ahead of Saturday’s fight, Paul was still blasting Danis and said, “Dillon Danis is truly a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being.”

Paul is now angling toward both a bout with Conor McGregor and the WWE’s Rey Mysterio.

