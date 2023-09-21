MMA fighter Dillon Danis has been hit with a lawsuit after a social media campaign of trolling upcoming opponent Logan Paul with racy photos and videos of his fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Dillon has been trying to get between Paul and Agdal with taunts that she is “lying” to Logan and by posting a series of barely clothed images of the Danish model, according to the Daily Mail.

Danis antagonized Paul by telling him that Agdal lied to him to “save her self-image.”

During their social media barrages, Paul needled Danis over his father’s death, and Dillon responded with an X-rated video of the 31-year-old Agdal.

Danis has also been pointedly direct about his attacks on Agdal, saying that she is fair game and that he is just trying to “promote the fight” set for Manchester on October 14.

The racy video with Agdal was eventually deleted, and Agdal claimed that Danis only did so because Misfits Boxing threatened to cancel the bout with Logan unless he removed it.

Agdal has been less than amused about being dragged into the social media feud. She has filed a $150,000 lawsuit against Dillon, claiming Danis violated a federal law prohibiting sharing intimate images. She has also been granted a restraining order, which prevents Danis from posting any more pictures and videos of Agdal.

Danis responded to the lawsuit by attacking Paul again, calling him a “coward” and a “straight-up rat” for letting his fiancee file the lawsuit.

Paul shot back, writing, “Translation: Predator commits federal crime in pursuit of stalking and harassing woman he’s never met & is upset he’s held accountable!”

Danis, though, denies that any federal laws have been violated.

“No federal crime has been committed. You’re just listening to the lies of your fiancée in order to save her self-image. Everything is public, and I will prove that. It’s not my fault you didn’t Google her name before you put a ring on that T***,” he wrote.

Danis did not bother to show up for a court date where the restraining order was granted on Sept. 19.

Danis has since claimed he has been locked out of his Instagram account.

Now I’m banned on instagram wtf is going on. pic.twitter.com/OF2FVA4yqq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 21, 2023

