WATCH: Bears Fans Brawl with Each Other at Soldier Field

The Bears are a terrible football team, and the behavior of their fans is equally bad, as evidenced by this particular group of spectators who pummeled each other on the Soldier Field concourse on Sunday.

It’s hard to tell exactly what set it off. However, it’s not hard to see the incredible cheap shot the guy in the Justin Fields jersey landed at the beginning of the video.

According to the X user who posted the video, Austin Bjes, the scuffle began as a “Fight Over the Bathroom.” However, Bjes says in a response to another user that his friend actually shot the video.

The guy in the purple shirt seemed confused about whether he was trying to break up the fight or jump into it. In any event, it was a rough day for the fan in the Walter Payton jersey who was not only on the receiving end of the cheal shot but then got knocked down again after trying to rejoin the scrum.

Scenes like the one above have become an all-too-common feature at NFL games. The Commanders got the NFL “Fight Club” kicked off this year with a brawl at the very first game of the season.

This viral video of a fight during the #Commanders game on Sunday resulted in serious ramifications: The man in the video has been charged with 2nd degree assault, and disorderly conduct He's still recovering in the hospital from injuries (@MoCoPGNews)pic.twitter.com/F0ELIOpXB3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2023

Theories abound as to why there’s been a recent surge in violence at NFL games. Some believe it has to do with gambling; others believe it has always been his way, and we’re only seeing it more because of the abundance of cameras. However, the abundance of available alcohol both before and during games, along with the large number of cameras, of course, probably has something to do with it.