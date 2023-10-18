‘Pray for Me’: NFL Star Chandler Jones Arrested in Vegas Again

Former Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. It is the second time in the last three weeks that Jones has been locked up in Sin City.

Police records obtained by TMZ Sports show that Jones was arrested for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. The report did not include any further details.

Jones’ last arrest came on September 29. At that time, he was also locked up for violating a protection order. Records indicate that Jones went into a woman’s home, absconded with several things from her backyard, and then was found burning the items while “completely nude inside of his own backyard.”

The details of that arrest, along with a series of troubling social media posts, compelled the Raiders to give Jones his release after the September incident.

The day before his arrest on September 29, Jones released a video of him seated by a fire when he suddenly started crying uncontrollably over the death of former teammate Aaron Hernandez.

Jones has also accused the Raiders of engaging in spying or bizarre behavior. In one instance, he said the team sent a female “with a badge” to his home who warned him that he was in “danger” and needed to leave with her.