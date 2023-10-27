Jalen Ramsey Blasts Media’s Injury Report Fail: ‘Mfs Don’t Care About Being Right, They Care About Being First’

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey slammed the sports media for reporting that he will be back on the field during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after seven games out for an injury.

Ramsey had surgery at the start of the season for a torn meniscus in his knee that caused him to sit out the first seven games of the season, but this week, ESPN reported that he is back in the lineup for Sunday.

This, though, was news to him, the Miami Herald reported on Friday.

After he learned that the sports media was reporting his return to the field, Ramsey jumped to his X account to dispute the veracity of ESPN’s report.

“So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts,” Ramsey wrote. “Well, this is news to me. mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad.”

He wrote, “Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all lol. I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio both noted that Ramsey is making progress in his health recovery, but neither offered any confirmation that he was ready to play.

Even outside linebacker Bradley Chubb seemed to hint that Fangio has not entirely made his plans for Ramsey’s return clear to the team, the Herald noted.

